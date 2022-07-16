Telford council 'in denial' about sex abuse after harrowing report, says MP

Telford MP Lucy Allan called for a parliamentary debate on the council's response to an inquiry, which found that more than 1,000 children had been abused in the town.

An inquiry led by Tom Crowther QC had said sex offenders had been "emboldened" to commit crimes by the failure of both police and local government to investigate properly.

Ms Allan said the publication of Mr Crowther's report this week presented an opportunity for authorities to reflect on their failings and take responsibility for their mistakes.

"Telford & Wrekin Council, however, published a response suggesting that the child sexual exploitation had happened a long time ago, that the council had made improvements, and that many of the inquiry’s recommendations had already been implemented," she added.

"There was no apology for the failings, no reference to having made any mistakes, and no commitment to change. Telford and Wrekin Council is in denial."

She asked Leader of the House of Commons Mark Spencer for a debate in Parliament about Mr Crowther's report and the response of the authorities.

Mr Spencer said the scale of the abuse carried out in the borough was truly appalling.

"I understand that Telford and Wrekin Council has confirmed that it will accept all the inquiry’s recommendations and deliver all the suggested improvements, but we must ensure that the lessons are learned so that victims are protected and offenders are brought to justice.

"This is an important matter and I am sure that any debate on it would be well subscribed."

A statement from Telford & Wrekin Council apologised to victims and survivors for the pain they had been through, and thanked them for sharing their experiences.

"Child sexual exploitation is a vile crime that disgusts us and all right thinking people," it said.

"The independent inquiry acknowledges we have made significant improvements in recent years.

"We are working very hard, day in and day out, to provide the best possible support for victims of this crime. We will continue to work alongside and listen to victims and survivors."

Council leader Councillor Shaun Davies said the authority would provide long-term funding for a team dedicated to tackling the sexual exploitation of children.

He said sex-abuse survivors Holly Archer and Scarlett Jones would work with the council on the implementation of Mr Crowther's recommendations.