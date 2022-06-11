Craft fair showcases local talent

On the Crafty Patsy stall, Liz Cooper (left) and Patsy DeReyes

The fairs will take place on the second Saturday of each month from 9am to 3.30pm in the centre’s Hummingbird Cafe.

For the first fair, which took place today, stalls were set up both inside and outside the building, with the café’s facilities open for the duration.

“We’re delighted to be bringing these fairs back, as they are always incredibly popular,” said Meeting Point House manager Angela Creighton.

“They are a great opportunity for visitors to purchase unique, quality handmade goods from local crafters - and we’ve been hugely impressed with the range of items on offer.

“From memory books, cards and gift boxes, to glassware, wooden products, jewellery, candles, bags, patchwork items and knitted products, there is a fantastic choice available.”

Entry to the fairs is free, and visitors will also be able to complete the centre’s Hummingbird Hunt for a free gift too.

Further craft fairs will be held on July 9, August 13, September 10, October 8, November 12, and December 10.