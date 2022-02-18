Flower club members ready to mark 60th anniversary

Vice President Linda Hood, Pamela Fellows, committee member, chairwoman Anne Plimmer, treasurer Jeffrey Fellows and secretary Eileen Turner

Wrekin Flower Club had planned to mark the occasion two years ago but was foiled by the Covid pandemic.

So this September members are intending to gather at the club's meeting place – Belmont Hall in Wellington – for a celebration 'with a cake and bubbly'.

"We did not know until our January meeting if we were going to survive," said the club's vice president Linda Hood.

"A lot of people were tentative about returning which I understand.

"We have 65 members which I think is pretty exceptional."

To help cover the cost of the celebration an application is being made for grant funding from Wellington Town Council.

Wrekin Flower Club was formed in 1960 by Wellington woman Decima Llanyon and a group of her friends.

For more than six decades members have enjoyed demonstrations of flower arranging by professionals together with the opportunity to learn about gardening and to socialise.

The club meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 2pm and attracts demonstrators from all over the country and abroad.

At each meeting the arrangements made in the demonstrations are raffled off to raise funds.

"We cover an enormous area from Anglesey to Wolverhampton," said Linda.

"Our members look forward to the meetings.

"There is a social element to it too – we have a cup of tea and a biscuit.

"Covid has proved just how important that is."

Linda said numerous clubs have folded in recent years because they were unable to get people willing to serve on the necessary committee to keep them going.

"We are lucky," said Linda

"I would have been very sad if our club had closed."

Wrekin Flower Club is now looking to attract new members – although the membership consists mostly of women, a man serves as treasurer and a husband and wife have joined up.

"New members would be made very welcome," said Linda.