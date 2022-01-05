Telford's Food Share Project to open second site in 2022

The Food Share Project in Telford had a successful year in 2021 and as a result is opening a second venue. In Picture: deputy manager Sam Wilson and manager Lea Beven and Harrison Beven

The pioneering Telford Food Share Project is currently based on Rampart Way in Telford and saves 100 tonnes of food going to waste a month.

After a successful 2021, the project – which sells surplus food and stock from local supermarkets and suppliers, and stocks its own food bank – is expanding.

Lea Beven, who started the project, has announced they are opening a second site in Wellington soon as the project goes from strength to strength.

She added that they are always looking for more volunteers, and will need the extra pair of hands when the new site opens.

"This year we will be moving into Wellington," Lea said. "This second site will be a discount store with a drop-off facility for food parcels and a pop-up space in the car park. Those who use our pop-up service already will know what it is, but it's when people can come along and queue up for food parcels – it's a bit easier sometimes.

The Food Share Project in Telford deputy manager Sam Wilson and manager Lea Beven and Harrison Beven look forward to the year ahead

"This second site will have room for this on the car park and we can also bring it to other places in Telford."

Lea said 2021 was an interesting year, with them saving more food from going to waste than ever, and overall was a positive 12 months.

"Last year, 2021, has been interesting," she said. "We sort of went from receiving restaurant food at the beginning of the year to then getting large suppliers giving us surplus food from the supermarkets.

"The main thing that changed was where the food came from. Suppliers stock that was meant to go to restaurants came to us as well. We hardly ever turn stock away unless it's a ridiculous amount – once we had so many crates of bananas – we did manage to give them all away actually."

For the new year, the project is seeking more volunteers.

The Food Share Project in Telford deputy manager Sam Wilson and manager Lea Beven and Harrison Beven look forward to the year ahead

Lea said: "The key thing is that we are interested in expanding in our volunteer scheme. We have such a great, positive vibe here with our staff and volunteers. It's a really upbeat place.

"We have none of what is called 'toxic volunteering' – it's just very sociable and positive. If people don't fit in they don't tend to come back because it's quite clear we are all here to get on with each other.

"Anyone wanting to help can literally just walk in and say they are free and we will get them a high-vis jacket and find them a job to do.

"There is always something going on and we always need people to bag food, clean, sort out stickers for frozen foods, etc.