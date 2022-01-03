West Mercia Police to increase patrols following suspected arsons in Telford

West Mercia Police said officers are aware of continued concerns within the Telford community following a number of incidents which have taken place in Apley and Muxton over the last week.

These include criminal damage and suspected arson involving cars.

Investigations are ongoing, with police now announcing an increased police presence in Telford to reassure the public.

Jamie Dunn, superintendent for Telford, said: “I’m aware of current concerns within the local community and I’d like to assure the public that all incidents are being taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. Support is also being offered to the victims.

“We’ll be conducting additional high visibility patrols in key areas over the coming days to provide reassurance to the local community. We are also continuing to engage with key local partners and are always available should anyone wish to discuss any concerns.

"There is currently an independent investigation underway regarding child sexual exploitation in Telford and we await the report, therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further on this at this time. However, I can confirm that we have fully engaged with the enquiry and continue to offer support to victims.”

Anyone who has any information on these recent incidents or would like to discuss concerns can visit a local station, call 101 or visit westmercia.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/.