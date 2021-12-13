Changes to bin collections announced

This Saturday is the start of the changes to recycling and waste collection dates over the festive period.

The reminder comes as Telford & Wrekin Council and its recycling and waste collection contractor Veolia, prepare for the busy Christmas period which will see a change to the day on which residents' bins - including their purple top bin, blue bag, green bin, food caddy and red top bin - get collected across the whole borough.

Collections dates may be earlier, later or stay the same over the festive period.

This is in order to accommodate the multiple bank holidays that occur over this period.

Collection crews will be working on Bank Holiday Tuesday, December 28.

For more information on these changes and how to sign up to a bin day reminder, residents can look at their Christmas collection calendar or visit telford.gov.uk/bindayfinder

Collections will return to normal from January 10 next year.