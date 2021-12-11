Notification Settings

Medics treat patient after chip pan fire in Telford

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

Paramedics treated a patient after a chip pan fire at a Telford home.

The blaze happened last night shortly before 10.30pm in Overdale, The Rock, last night.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 10.29pm we received a call reporting a house fire in Telford.

"This incident was a small fire in the kitchen caused by an unattended chip pan. Casualty in care of ambulance service.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to tackle the fire. Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service."

