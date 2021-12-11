Medics treat patient after chip pan fire in Telford

The blaze happened last night shortly before 10.30pm in Overdale, The Rock, last night.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 10.29pm we received a call reporting a house fire in Telford.

"This incident was a small fire in the kitchen caused by an unattended chip pan. Casualty in care of ambulance service.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.