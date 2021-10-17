Telford needs more visible police presence and a crackdown on anti-social behaviour, residents say

Malinsgate Police Station, Telford

Telford and Wrekin Council's final Safer and Stronger event was held last week as the council invited residents to have their say on how they would like to see a share of £2.5 million spent on further improvements to enrich neighbourhoods and build community safety.

The events were held across the borough – and more are planned for next year – with more than 200 people attending to talk to councillors about their views.

Deputy leader and cabinet member for enforcement, community safety and customer services, Councillor Richard Overton said: “The Safer and Stronger communities project is about working with people and investing in the things they want to see.

“Although most of the feedback was incredibly positive, there were no surprises about some of the main issues including safer parking locations, anti-social behaviour related to alcohol, noise and a more visible police presence.

“My favourite conversation was with two children, aged around 11, who told us how they would like to be more involved with litter picking and keeping the area clean and tidy.

“Another great example was helping to connect Donnington Boxing Club to the Community Hub. The two organisations have joined forces to provide a mini bus service that will transport isolated residents into the hub and also help families’ access sporting opportunities.

“We have £2.5 million to invest with your help – after all you are the ones who know first-hand what’s needed. So be that a new gardening group to help people who are alone, sessions for youngsters to get involved with, sport or even some more street lighting in an area you think needs improving – we want to know.”

More than 200 people attended the events where a number of teams offered support. Support included the Job Box team which helped people take their first steps back into employment, signed others up for distance learning opportunities, provided support with CVs and made referrals to help people find new jobs.

The police marked bikes with smart water – a traceable liquid that deters theft – and were on hand for people to raise any concerns.

Other success stories included the Energise team supporting a recovering cancer patient and a new mother into exercise classes, more than 50 people signed up to the year of wellbeing, volunteers coming forward to maintain green spaces and signing up for projects while new cyclists joined sessions to build their confidence.

More than £2.5 million is being invested in creating support groups and bringing in measures that aim to create safer and stronger communities.

To date, residents in Donnington, Sutton Hill, Woodside and Dawley have been consulted with and those unable to attend will still be able to give feedback by Friday, October 29 at telford.gov.uk/saferstronger and be in with the chance of winning shopping vouchers, up to the value of £50.