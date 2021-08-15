Wagamama coming to Telford's Southwater

The popular Asian food chain is advertising jobs for its new restaurant on Telford's Southwater leisure complex.

Jobs have been listed on the chain's website for the role of head chef, which pays up to £39,000, front of house manager, senior sous chef, sous chef, and assistant general manager.

Wagamama, which first opened its doors in London in 1992, is inspired by fast-paced, Japanese ramen bars and celebrates Asian food.

Back in 2014, the chain was one of a number of big names that had announced it would be opening a base in the multi-million pound Southwater development.

The decision was then made to pull out of the leisure complex. This decision was reportedly part of a national review of all of the chain's new openings.