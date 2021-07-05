Mexican party to celebrate end of college term

Judges of the bake-off competition, Vanessa Bentley, Rob Lee and Andrew Shouli Claire Routledge, Paulette Kupiec, and Anna Dowdall enjoying the live music

The Telford College campus was given a Mexican-style makeover for the final day of term, with a host of summer-themed activities topped off with ice cream, and even a bake-off challenge between staff.

Principal and chief executive Graham Guest paid tribute to the college team for the way they had raised the aspirations of students.

“We really do have a fantastic team here,” he said. “I’m so proud and grateful to every single member for the work they have put in.

“We have an amazing atmosphere at the college right now, and are in a really good place both academically, and financially. It’s a really exciting time for Telford College.”

He told staff and students to enjoy the summer break, ready to push hard for another year of excellence and achievement from September.

“We’re looking forward to next year, building on the many successes we have had over this past year, and working closely with local businesses to build their workforce for the future.

“For example, after winning a coveted silver in the Pearson National Teaching Awards last month, we are excited to hear if we manage to strike gold at the UK finals in November.

“And we will also be seeing the start of our exciting project to create a new digital and maths hub in Telford town centre’s Station Quarter.

“After investing £1.2 million to further upgrade many of our university- standard facilities, we have a tremendous facility for the people of Telford.”

The Covid-compliant fun on the final day of term included a bake-off challenge involving Graham Guest, plus many more of the college’s senior team.

IT tutor Charlie Baker was the winner.