Store unveils first post office for town

Mayor of Wellington Pat Fairclough cuts the ribbon at the revamped Spar, in Shawbirch, Telford, with Toni Harris, Donna Cooper, and Gareth James

Spar has given its branch in Shawbirch, a facelift and it has re-opened the doors complete with new facilities including the area’s first post office facility and a Greggs branch.

The new Mayor of Wellington Councillor Pat Fairclough performed the official opening by cutting a ribbon as the store staff welcomed the first customers.

She said community leaders were both delighted with the new sub-post office service and the work done at the new-look site.

“The residents of Shawbirch owe a debt of gratitude to the staff of our local Spar. Since the start of the lockdown in spring they have kept the shop open and well stocked.

“They were among the first to provide hand sanitising and only allowed in a certain number of shoppers at any one time.

“They remained open and offered deliveries working with volunteers,” Councillor Fairclough said.