Libraries and leisure centres in Telford & Wrekin set to close again in new lockdown

The Place in Oakengates will remain closed

After the announcement of a strict second English lockdown, beginning this Thursday and lasting until December 2, Telford & Wrekin Council listed which of its facilities will have to close.

They include all council-run libraries and leisure centres, as well as registrars and the Telford Town Park visitor centre.

Aspirations members and those with bookings during the lockdown period will be contacted soon.

Horsehay Village Golf Centre will close again while the theatre at Oakengates will remain shut.