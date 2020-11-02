Libraries and leisure centres in Telford & Wrekin set to close again in new lockdown

By Rob Smith

A borough council has confirmed that this week its libraries, leisure centres and popular ice rink are to close for almost a month in line with Government lockdown guidelines.

The Place in Oakengates will remain closed
After the announcement of a strict second English lockdown, beginning this Thursday and lasting until December 2, Telford & Wrekin Council listed which of its facilities will have to close.

They include all council-run libraries and leisure centres, as well as registrars and the Telford Town Park visitor centre.

Aspirations members and those with bookings during the lockdown period will be contacted soon.

Horsehay Village Golf Centre will close again while the theatre at Oakengates will remain shut.

Keep up to date with the new restrictions in England at gov.uk/guidance/new-national-restrictions-from-5-november.

