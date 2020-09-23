Telford addicts recovery conference moves online

Telford Recovery Conference is appealing for residents to get on board by choosing the winners of its service user/recovery and professional heroes award categories.

The organisers have posted stories about each of the nominees, who remain anonymous to the public, on its Facebook page for residents to view and then post their own votes based on the information provided.

Since lockdown preparation meetings and support services have moved online across the network resulting in more residents reaching out for help with issues including drugs, gambling and alcohol.

Emma Surgue-Lawrence, of the conference steering committee, said: "It's all about giving people hope. It's never too late for someone to change their life.

"There is help out there. You just need to take that first step.

"Telford is blessed with a really strong network of support services and partners which work well together.

"This month is National Recovery Month and every day since the start of September we have been posting information on the page to

"The conference and the awards is a celebration of that and of remembrance for the people who we have lost during the year.

Advertising

"Since we've been streaming online we've had messages from people asking for help to get off cocaine and other drugs."

The conference is organised in partnership with Telford Aftercare Team, in Wellington; Better Tomorrow, in Woodside; STARS, in Priorslee; and rehabilitation farm Willowdene, in Bridgnorth.

Its is normally held at The Place theatre, in Oakengates, and attracts delegates from support groups, recovering addicts, councils and health bodies.

Deadline for votes in midnight this Friday.Vote via www.facebook.com/Telford-Recovery-Conference-1315454895261234