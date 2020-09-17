Houses plan for former concrete works

Jessup Brothers Ltd has applied to build the two- and three-bedroom homes on the site on Lightmoor Road, Lightmoor.

A report by council officers for the Telford and Wrekin Planning Committee says concrete was manufactured at the four-and-a-half acre site between 1975 and 1993, and it was used as a storage yard until recently.

Officers recommend the committee votes in favour when it meets remotely on Wednesday, September 23, but Horsehay and Lightmoor councillor Jayne Greenaway has objected, raising concerns including drainage and road safety.

The report says: “The site is located in the Lightmoor area to the south of Little Dawley, east of Aqueduct, north of Woodside and west of the new Lightmoor Village.

“The disused site is laid in a rough aggregate finish and is surrounded by a two-metre corrugated metal fence.

“The site became a concrete works in 1975 continuing until 1993 and, until recently, has been used as a storage yard.”

Councillor Jayne Greenaway, who represents Horsehay and Lightmoor, also objected. The report says she raised points about drainage, the lack of children’s play facilities and safety on the nearby Lightmoor Road.

The report says outline planning permission was given on condition that a footpath be provided “from the site leading to the existing network to the south side of the Ironbridge bypass”. This would include amending an existing “splitter”-type road island and imposing an experimental traffic order reducing the Lightmoor Road speed limit from 60mph to 40mph.

Advertising

The highways department have no objection to Jessup’s plans, the report says, provided these conditions are carried out.

“An appropriate foul and surface water drainage scheme” was also promised at the outline permission stage, as was £1,200 per home towards recreation facilities in Lightmoor Village, it adds.

“Whilst the site will not provide on-site facilities, an existing public right of way to the north will provide improved connectivity to the local area,” the report says.