Elderly businessman died after being crushed by truck

Gordon Davies, 87, was found underneath the vehicle with severe injuries on May 29.

He was rushed to Royal Stoke University Hospital, but his injuries were too serious and he died on June 1.

Mr Davies, from Kynnersley, Telford, worked in construction and ran a business with his brother Brian.

In an inquest hearing at Shrewsbury's old crown court building in the Shirehall, senior coroner John Ellery said: "Paramedics attended a report of a man trapped under a vehicle. He was found to be severely injured.

"One significant feature of this is that he was in partnership with his brother in construction. This was an accident involving a truck.

"He was found under a heavy manual loading truck."

Mr Ellery said that it wasn't understood how the incident had happened, but one possible explanation given by a police investigator was that the weight shifted in the truck as it was reversing, causing it to fall backwards.

Due to the incident being at work, Mr Ellery adjourned the inquest to be held in front of a jury in either October or November. A date will be confirmed next week.