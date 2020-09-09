Manufacturer plans new wood burner

Besblock Ltd says the new device will make its Halesfield site more environmentally friendly by using material that would otherwise end up in landfill and replacing its current gas-powered machine.

The company says the new 1,650-kilowatt boiler, which will generate heat for its curing ovens, will create jobs for at least two more people.

It also stressed that “emission abatement technology” would be added to minimise air pollution.

A design statement, submitted to Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department by WRM Ltd on behalf of Besblock director Nigel Chadwick, said: “The existing site currently specialises in the manufacturing, curing, storage and distribution of concrete blocks.

“This process includes the use of a gas-fired boiler to provide the heat for the curing ovens.

“The future business plan is to burn grade-C waste wood within the boiler and utilise the steam generated to provide heat in the manufacturing of concrete blocks.”

It says the proposed burner “will effectively replace the gas-fired boiler in terms of usage”, but adds that the old system will be kept as a backup.

The statement adds that Besblock, which is based on Halesfield 21 and has been operating since 1979, is “contributing towards national waste policy” by phasing out use of a fossil fuel and diverting a waste product from landfill.

The wood it uses will be sourced from local recycling and waste disposal companies, it adds.

“The proposed development not only develops the environmental performance of the business, but also adds social value by continuing to provide a range of direct and indirect local employment opportunities,” it continues.

“The operation of the proposed boiler will require the addition of a minimum of two new employees to manage the operations.”

The statement adds that the burner will be houses in a concrete building that “should provide adequate noise attenuation”, and the nearest homes are approximately 650 metres away.