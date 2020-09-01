Wrekin summited 15 times in 15 hours in memory of mother

Parv Gaddu walked up and down the Wrekin 15 times from sunrise until sunset on August 17, in memory of his mother, Chanan Kaur.

Mr Gaddu chose the 15 hour ‘Dawn ‘til Dusk’ climb to mark the 15-year anniversary of losing his mother, who was cared for by Compton Care.

He walked up and down the stony paths of the Wrekin, enduring hours of rain, before a sunset greeted him as he reached the top for the final time, cheered on by his family.

Parv Gaddu being cheered on

Parv said: “There are so many people to thank, from my wife, family, friends and the strangers I met on the Wrekin, who all contributed and made this possible.

“People are calling me a hero, a legend. I just want to say that I’m neither. The heroes and legends are the team at Compton Care who do what they do, day in day out. I’d do what I did all over again.”

Mr Gaddu has raised more than £3,000 for the Wolverhampton-based charity, which would fund the equivalent of 12 community visits from highly qualified nurses, who provide skilled medical care and support to people in their own homes.

Leonie Hudson, community fundraiser, added: “It was wonderful to be at the top of the Wrekin with Parv’s family, cheering him on as he summitted for the final time.

“He looked absolutely shattered but elated to have completed such a fine tribute to his mum. Everyone at Compton would like to thank Parv for his incredible efforts.”

To donate to Mr Gaddu’s JustGiving page visit justgiving.com/fundraising/parvin-gaddu