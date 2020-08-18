Major housing plan in Telford given go-ahead

Jessup Homes and Homes England applied to build the 96 two-, three- and four-bedroom houses on land northwest of Lightmoor Way, Lightmoor.

It will form part of a “mixed-use village” consisting of 800 homes, “employment, retail, leisure, education and community units”, which received outline permission 17 years ago. Full consent for some sections has been given since.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department granted permission for the new phase, consisting of bungalows and two-storey terraced, semi-detached and terraced houses, on Monday, August 17.

A design statement, prepared Walker Troup Architects Ltd on behalf of the applicants, said: “Lightmoor Village project is the vision of a joint venture between Homes England, Bournville Village Developments Ltd and Bournville Village Trust.

“Outline planning consent, which was originally granted in September 2003, is being developed on a phased basis with most of the primary infrastructure already in place and includes the mixed-use village centre, primary school shops and community facilities which lie to the south of the application site.”

More than 180 private parking spaces and a further 20 public bays will be provided along with the 20 homes “in accordance with BVT requirements”, the statement adds.

The plans were under public consultation during the summer.

Councillor Jayne Greenaway, who represents Horsehay and Lightmoor on Telford and Wrekin Council, said she had concerns that the “public” spaces would “not be enforceable” and would be used by residents as “alternative parking” unless parking problems were alleviated elsewhere.

In its decision notice, Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department put a car park management scheme in place.

Plans for an additional 202-home phase, also submitted by Jessup and Homes England, are awaiting a decision by council planners.