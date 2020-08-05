Telford council chiefs welcome £2.3 million boost for former New College site

The scheme to build homes and community facilities is being given the £2.38m from the Government's Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s “Stronger Communities Fund” to accelerate building projects following the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for housing, Councillor David Wright said: “Having worked hard to submit the bid against very short timescales we welcome this funding which will help us deliver the next phase of the redevelopment of the former New College site.

“Earlier this year, we applied for permission to demolish the modern college buildings and, as part of that, we applied for government funding to go towards the new buildings on the site which will provide a great opportunity to bring new investment into Wellington.

"We are working on a detailed scheme for the site which we will publish in due course and will be subject to planning permission.”

Wellington's College ward representative Councillor Lee Carter added: “This is a very positive development for College Ward and will represent a significant and welcome regeneration project on one of the key entrances to Wellington.

"Investment of this significance into the ward is a once in a generation opportunity and we can be excited about the transformation it has potential to bring.”

Earlier this year, the council submitted a planning application to demolish the modern college buildings, leaving the Edwardian school block. Demolition work is due later this year.

Under the proposals the development will consist mainly of residential properties including specialist housing and community facilities. Building work may start next year.