'True hero': Telford man dies saving his children from the sea

Mr Stevens, who was 36, got into difficulty while saving his children from a rip current off the coast of Barmouth, in Wales, on Sunday.

He was holidaying at the popular tourist destination with his children, North Wales Live reported. A fundraiser set up to support his partner, Laura Burford, and his seven children has raised more than £1,000 in about 12 hours.

The emergency services were called at about 1.30pm after Mr Stevens, who was known affectionately as Joff, got into difficulty off a beach in Barmouth.

The Coastguard, police and several ambulances attended. Mr Stevens was airlifted to the hospital at Ysbyty Gwynedd, where he died of his injuries.

A statement to North Wales Live by Ms Burford said that there were "no words" to describe her pain.

A friend of the family has established an online fundraiser to support Mr Stevens' children and his partner, Laura Burford.

Tragic

Mel Plowman, who set it up last night, wrote: "As you will have all seen the tragic news of a true hero who sadly lost his life whilst saving his children.

"I wanted to set up this fund page to help Laura with any costs she may need along the way and also a little keep gift for the children as a memory of their hero.

"We're all thinking of you at this very sad time! Lots of love."

A Coastguard spokesman said that a lifeboat and fixed-wing aircraft were sent after people were reported in the water.

A statement from the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 1.39pm to reports of persons caught in a rip tide at Barmouth beach.

"We sent two rapid response cars and two emergency ambulances to the scene where crews were also supported by a Wales Air Ambulance and a search and rescue helicopter."

To view and donate to the fundraiser, visit gofundme.com/f/a-gift-for-the-children-from-their-hero