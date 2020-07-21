Police seeking trio thought to have helped woman attacked outside Telford Lidl

A woman was run over, dragged into a car and then beaten by a man at Lidl in Hadley last Tuesday, at about 6.15pm.

Now police are aware of a woman who spoke to the victim and may have recorded the attack, as well as two men who tried to prevent the attacker from leaving the scene.

West Mercia Police have asked those people to call PC Sian Evans on 101, citing incident 599 of July 14.

The attacker was known to the victim, officers said.

Anyone with information can use 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org