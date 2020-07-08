Dual carriageway maintenance begins in Telford

The work, which are being led by Balfour Beatty, is part of Telford & Wrekin Council's four-year Pride in our Community initative.

Work started on Monday and is expected to finish on July 29. It will include gully cleansing, grass cutting, street light replacements, essential carriage way repairs, sweeping and hedge cutting in various locations including Trench Lock, Hollinswood, Randlay, Rampart Way and others.

The majority of dual carriageway maintenance works will be undertaken overnight under full road closures to minimise disruption.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood, commercial services and regeneration, said: “As part of our significant £55.6m highways four-year investment, we want to make sure that Telford and Wrekin continues to have one of the best transport infrastructures in the country.

“The dual carriageway maintenance works will significantly contribute to making our borough roads even better and safer for everyone living, working and visiting our borough.

“This investment also makes good on our commitment to local residents that we would prioritise investment into our roads, cycle ways and footpaths.”