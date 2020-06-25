Telford & Wrekin Council re-signs covenant to support armed forces

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise by the nation that those who serve or have served in the armed forces, and their families, will be treated fairly.

The council originally signed the covenant in 2012 and since then has been awarded the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme silver award, which recognises its support for the principles of the covenant. It is currently working towards the gold award.

Council leader Shaun Davies said: “Signing this covenant is a pledge that together we acknowledge and understand that those who serve, or who have served in the armed forces, and their families should be treated with fairness and respect in the communities, economy and societies that they serve.

“The borough is proud of its connections with the armed forces and today’s signing ensures that we will go on supporting them and responding to the needs of the wider armed forces community including serving personnel and their families, veterans, reservists and cadets."

To date, more than 5,000 local authorities, businesses, charities and community organisations in the UK have signed the covenant and publicly declared their commitments.

The pledges can be tailored to individual organisations to make them relevant.

To find out how an organisation can benefit from pledging support to the armed forces community, contact communitycovenant@telford.gov.uk

Visit armedforcescovenant.gov.uk for more information.