'Amazing' volunteers thanked for stepping up during pandemic

Telford & Wrekin Council has thanked those who have selflessly given up their time and energy ahead of National Volunteers Week.

Feed the Birds volunteers, Street Champions, Junior Street Champions, Health Champions, events volunteers, Snow Wardens, Young People’s forum volunteers, and environmental and parks groups are among those being recognised and thanked during the week-long celebration.

Council leader Shaun Davies said: “It is more important than ever that we recognise the work and contribution of volunteers and say thanks."

Councillor Paul Watling, the council's cabinet member for communities, added: “We couldn’t miss this opportunity to join the celebration and say thank you to all of the individuals and groups who give up their time to help others and improve their local areas.

“This year has been difficult for us all, but everyone who has volunteered has been amazing. Council staff have also gone that extra mile to serve our communities. I am so proud to be part of such a wonderful, caring community.

“On behalf of the council, I say thank you for your help during the coronavirus outbreak. Thank you for your help during the recent floods. And thank you to our regular volunteers who are always there, helping us to look after local neighbourhoods, communities and green spaces. You are all truly amazing!”

Thank you e-cards will be sent to volunteers and groups during the week, with a message asking the recipient to ‘pass it on’ to their volunteers in a bid to spread the thanks and appreciation.

More information about volunteering is also available at telford.gov.uk/volunteering or by emailing getinvolved@telford.gov.uk