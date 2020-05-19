Telford homes site to reopen for viewing

Following the government’s announcement that housing market transactions in England can take place again, David Wilson Homes West Mercia will reopen its Emerald Grove site in Lawley, Telford, to customers on an appointment-only basis from Thursday, May 21.

Barratt Developments, which owns David Wilson Homes, is reopening its sites in phases with around 180 in England and Wales reopening – 50 per cent of the total – with more planned to restart from May 25.

Protective measures have been introduced including protective Perspex screens, retractable barriers, strict social distancing and, where necessary, personal protective equipment (PPE), plus intercom systems and door locks to enable customers to engage with sales teams before entering offices.

Customers will initially only be able to visit the sales centres and carry out physical viewings by appointment with one household visiting one property at a time.

Barratt has also signed up to the new government and industry Charter for Safe Working Practice – Covid-19, which supports best practice being adopted across the industry.

David Thomas, chief executive of Barratt Developments, said: “We back the government’s decision to unlock the property market which will help to drive the country’s economic recovery. We are doing this safely with clear measures in place that protect our customers and employees."

New buyers should contact their local sales office for more detail on specific developments and visit the David Wilson Homes website to book an appointment. For more information visit www.dwh.co.uk