Care home part of Telford housing company rated 'outstanding' during inspection

Heath Street, a specialist residential care home run by Choices Housing, which is part of The Wrekin Housing Group, was given the rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Providing residential care for people with a profound learning disability, service users are aged between 40 and 80, with a physical disability and very complex health needs, meaning they are totally reliant on their care professionals.

In the official report, CQC inspectors said "people were cared for by caring and attentive staff who supported people in a dignified and respectful way".

The CQC highlighted the "passion and dedication of the registered manger and their team," adding that they, "truly care about the people who live here".

Sharon Coxon, registered manager at Heath Street, said: “The people we care for have very complex needs. Achieving an outstanding rating is recognition of the lengths we go to, to care for our service users, who are totally reliant on us.”

She added: “I am so proud of the team at Heath Street and how hard they have all worked to achieve this rating of outstanding. We have a really good team and it’s a lovely place to work, and that’s all due to the hard work that we have all put in.”

Nigel Downs, managing director of care and support, said: “Achieving an outstanding rating takes a lot of hard work and dedication from a talented team, every single day. Heath Street is only one of a handful of care homes across the region to achieve an outstanding rating.

"Outstanding means providing the best possible care for our service users and these are the high standards we set ourselves. I am delighted for my colleagues, and all of the people at Heath Street and the families that we care for.”

Choices Housing provides a range of care and support services specialising in learning disability and dementia care and is part of The Wrekin Housing Group, which operates across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Staffordshire.