'We just want to know Princess is safe': Thieves steal dog from Telford kennels

Bosses at Hilbrae Kennels in Cold Hatton said this was only the second time in 30 years that a dog had been stolen during a walk, but said that it meant big changes to the way they let members of the public access their animals.

Six-year-old Princess, a crossbreed, was taken by two women who are believed to have been from the Wolverhampton area on Wednesday afternoon.

The kennels has traditionally let people walk the animals as volunteers, both to help out time-stretched staff and to keep the dogs socialised and exercised.

Now that police are investigating and local CCTV may have snapped the culprits, Hilbrae owner Marty Burrell has one message for those responsible; bring back Princess and it will all go away.

Her warning comes as a post on the kennel's Facebook page about the theft reached more than 19,000 shares, with hundreds of comments offering support.

A reward of £250 is being offered in return for Princess's safe return.

"This is the second time in 30 years and 20,000 dogs," she said. "Last time we got the dog back.

"We get everybody to sign in and sign out. They put their name, address and car number and that's always been sufficient.

Advertising

"We've always allowed people to take a dog for a walk. It's good for the dogs, saves myself walking them and keeps them familiarised with people. It's always been a big plus.

"Now because of this it's left us thinking we can't let people walk the dogs, or we'll have to take their car keys off them. It's poisoned us."

There are concerns that Princess may have been taken as bait for fighting dogs.

Welfare

Advertising

Mrs Burrell said she just wanted to know that the dog was safe.

"We're trying to help dogs and we feel we've let her down," she said.

"A lot of people come and walk the dogs. It's nice to let them wander around on their own. This has spoilt it. There will have to be changes. You can't ignore something like this. As far as visitors and the dogs are concerned, it won't be changed for the better.

"When something works for a long time without any trouble, why make it more difficult? You need to be practical and think about the overall welfare of the dogs. We're all feeling let down."

The two women need to bring back the dog, Mrs Burrell said.

"If they bring it back, even if they tie it to the fence overnight, that will be it," she said. "We just want to know the dog is safe. We want it back and we want to know its safe."

The kennels are currently closed to visitors except by appointment because of coronavirus. The virus is making no difference to the services boarding kennels.

Anybody with information about the stolen dog is asked to call the police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org