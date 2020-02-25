Telford & Wrekin Council gets £65,900 grant to help domestic abuse victims

The funding from The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government will help provide vital support to victims of domestic abuse and their children.

The investment will be used to assess and offer further specialist support to victims of domestic abuse based on their individual needs within safer accommodation.

The council bid for the funding in partnership with Shropshire Domestic Abuse Services, and the council's housing options team.

A comprehensive bid was put together by the council which demonstrated how the funding would make a difference locally, as well as detailing the relationships the council has with specialist providers and partners.

Councillor Rae Evans, cabinet lead for the prevention of domestic abuse, said: “Domestic abuse in any form cannot be tolerated and we are pleased to have been able to add to the essential, potentially life-saving support services we have in the borough for this important key priority.

Ensure

“With no money, nowhere safe to go, and nowhere to turn, individuals and children escaping domestic abuse are at high risk of returning to their abuser.

“This funding will ensure that 130 individuals or families will get the support they need to help break the cycle and start a new chapter."

Advertising

Last year Telford’s status as a white ribbon town was extended by another three years in recognition of the council’s commitment to raising awareness of domestic abuse.

Councillor Evans, added: “Gaining white ribbon accreditation for the third time shows how serious we are in tackling this issue of domestic abuse.”

The new funding will complement a previous investment of £50,000 made by the council to raise awareness and to tackle the issues of domestic abuse in Telford and Wrekin.

A domestic and emotional abuse community forum will be held next month that introduces Telford and Wrekin’s Domestic Abuse community project and why it is needed.

Victims of domestic abuse can get help by calling the Shropshire Domestic Abuse Service on 0300 303 1191.