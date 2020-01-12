Bonded pair of pooches still waiting on fur-ever home at kennels near Telford

Teddy and Labus are a bonded pair of pooches, meaning they have been together for years and should be adopted together too.

The inseparable friends, both aged six or seven, were saved from the same Romanian shelter and have been at the Hilbrae Rescue Kennels for more than two years.

Hilbrae, at Cold Hatton, near Telford, has been caring for the dogs on a daily basis while they wait for a new forever home.

Zoe Evans with the dogs

Lindsay Dale, who volunteers at the kennels, runs a social media account posting pictures of the furry friends and trying to help them find a new home.

She said: "They're about six or seven years old, good with other dogs but not cats.

"They were saved from a kill shelter in Romania and have waited over two years for a forever home.

"Teddy is shy, Labus loves his food and fusses. Both great dogs!"

Teddy and Labus have forged a strong bond over the years and need to be adopted together

Find the pair on Twitter at @AndLabus

The Hilbrae Rescue Kennels are open for visitors every day between 12pm and 4pm. There are currently more than 70 dogs waiting to be re-homed.

To see some of the dogs that need re-homing, visit facebook.com/hilbrae

To learn more, visit hilbrae.co.uk, email marty@hilbrae.co.uk or call 01952 541254.