School donates 100 gifts to Shropshire Star toy appeal

Youngsters from Charlton School in Telford brought in 100 toys and gifts to our head office in Ketley, taking the total number of donations to about 1,200.

It is the fifth year the Shropshire Star has teamed up with our partners at Storage King, and over that time we have distributed more than 5,000 gifts across the county.

This year the gifts were shared between The Harry Johnson Trust, which provides support to children being treated for cancer, Hope House Children's Hospice, The Movement Centre which treats youngsters with cerebral palsy, and Telford Young Carers. Toys were also distributed to the children's ward at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust.

Shropshire Star editor-in-chief Martin Wright said it had been a fantastic response, and was delighted the appeal had once more made such a difference to so many.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everybody who has contributed to this year's appeal, and made it one of our most successful yet," he said.