Firefighters hand out smoke alarms in Telford

Crews went out in Burford, Brookside, to help people test and fit smoke alarms ahead of the holidays.

Chief Fire Officer, Rod Hammerton, said: “Smoke alarms save lives, but only if they are tested regularly and work properly. Simply having a smoke alarm isn’t enough.

“Our fire crews have been to almost 60 houses today helping people check their alarms and fitting houses without them.

“Should a fire break out, smoke alarms can give valuable time and an early warning helping you to escape and call the emergency services.”

Industry figures suggest that one in 10 households do not have a working smoke alarm and the visits on Tuesday were aimed at encouraging residents to check their alarms regularly.

Mr Hammerton said: “For rented houses, landlords are required by law to ensure alarms are installed in their properties. Smoke alarms should be installed on every level of the property.”

Once installed, landlords (or someone acting on their behalf) must ensure all alarms are in working order at the start of each new tenancy. Tenants should then take responsibility for their own safety and test alarms regularly to make sure they are in working order.