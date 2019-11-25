Telford's waste disposal services shortlisted for award

The schemes have been shortlisted as a finalist in the Association for Public Service Excellence (APSE) annual awards and winners will be announced at a ceremony in Blackpool on December 5 and 6.

The shortlisting is based on the annual data that the council sends to the APSE by the end of September each year.

In the last year, 99.94 per cent of collections around the borough were made on time and Telford & Wrekin’s recycling rate has increased by 5.5 per cent from September 2018 to September 2019 which equates to 551 tonnes.

The council has also recycled 1,051 tonnes of food since its weekly food collection service started in September.

Angie Astley, Telford & Wrekin Council’s assistant director for Neighbourhood and Customer Services, said: “We have been working hard to ensure our residents benefit from a top quality recycling and waste service and the fact that we have been shortlisted for a prestigious award reflects that.

Delighted

“We have an excellent relationship with our recycling and waste contractor Veolia and it would be fantastic to win this award, although we know the competition will be very tough.”

Steve Mitchell, Veolia director for the West Midlands, said: "Veolia is delighted that our team's work for the residents of Telford & Wrekin has been recognised with this nomination.

“We are delighted that the recent introduction of our new weekly food waste service has been so well received and that recycling rates are at their highest ever levels across the borough.

"We continue to encourage all residents to make best use of all the recycling services available to them."