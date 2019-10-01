Casualty helped from overturned car at Telford retail park

Police, fire crews and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Wrekin Retail Park, off Whitchurch Drive, Arleston, at just before 4.30pm today.

Emergency services were called to the scene

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters assisted a woman from the car, who is being treated at the scene by paramedics.

The incident happened near to McDonald's and drivers are being warned of delays in the area.