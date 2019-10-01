Menu

Casualty helped from overturned car at Telford retail park

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A casualty is being treated by paramedics after a car collided with a lamppost and ended up on its roof at a Telford retail park.

Police, fire crews and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Wrekin Retail Park, off Whitchurch Drive, Arleston, at just before 4.30pm today.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters assisted a woman from the car, who is being treated at the scene by paramedics.

The incident happened near to McDonald's and drivers are being warned of delays in the area.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

