Shropshire restaurant owner to retire after 40 years - with local politics now possibly on menu

John Mustafa has owned restaurants across Shropshire over the last four decades, including eateries in Oswestry, Bayston Hill and Oakengates.

The 61-year-old has wound down his empire over the years and now only one remains – The Masala in Shrewsbury which opened 15 years ago.

But customers do not need to worry about The Masala closing down, as John confirmed he had sold it to a new owner.

As he prepares to retire, John said he would miss the customers most.

"As I got older I wanted to slow down a bit so now I only have the one," he said.

"I am very pleased that the restaurant is carrying on.

"I want to thank all my customers for their support over the years. In some cases I have served four generations of the same family in my restaurants.

"I will miss them a lot, they have a special place in my heart."

Despite stepping down from his role, John has no plans to slow down and intends to throw himself into his community work. He is a founding member of Shrewsbury Interfaith Forum and organiser of a number of events.

He added: "I am not one of those people who can just sit at home, I always want to be doing something. I might even go into local politics."