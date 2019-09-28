£10,000 grant for Telford pet charity

Team Poundie based in Wellington was awarded the cash by national body Support Adoption For Pets.

The funder awards grants to pet rescue charities across the nation to help cover medical costs.

The rescue service uses foster homes to care for dogs at risk of being put sleep in local pounds.

Mandy Ellis, from Team Poundie, said: “The grant will benefit our charity by covering some of our vet bills for the animals we rescue, rehabilitate and rehome.

“The cost of offering the best care for the pets we take in can often add up so that’s where the grant will be a huge help to us and we are exceptionally thankful to the Support Adoption For Pets team.”

Support Adoption For Pets grant funding coordinator Laura Messenger said: “It is a real privilege to be able to help such an important organisation that works tirelessly to care for and rehome pets in need.

"They are doing a remarkable job, and we’re delighted to be able to support them so that they are able to continue helping more pets in need.”