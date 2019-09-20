Telford hotel backs Tree of Light campaign

Now in its 24th year, the Tree of Light provides a way to commemorate loved ones around Christmas time by making a donation which is passed on to a number of local charities.

The campaign raises about £40,000 each year – the last campaign raised £42,000 – and has brought in over £628,000 over the life of the scheme.

Being a benefactor is one of a number of levels of sponsorship under a new package of sponsorship options which aim to attract the support of both private individuals and local businesses, large and small.

"It is excellent news that a large and well known local business has chosen to support us in this way," said a Tree of Light spokesman.

The Telford Tree of Light is run by the Rotary clubs of Telford Centre, Wellington, Wrekin, and Ironbridge, and this year's charities to benefit are Severn Hospice, Hope House Hospice, Man in Place, Climbing Out, Riding for the Disabled, and Telford Samaritans.

Under the scheme, in return for a donation – a minimum of £5 per entry – the names of loved ones are displayed over the Christmas period at various locations across Telford, including at the Tree of Light in Telford shopping centre.

The new package of sponsorship options range from being a Friend, with a minimum level of sponsorship of £50; Sponsor (£100); Benefactor (£250); and Principal Benefactor (£500).

Each level comes with certain benefits, which in the case of being a benefactor are a complimentary ticket to the Tree of Light presentation evening, a certificate of thanks, their names on the Tree of Light website, a press release, and an A4-sized advertisement on the town centre display for the duration of the 2019 campaign.