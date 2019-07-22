MP to voice opposition over Future Fit

Lucy Allan, MP for Telford, will meet Independent Reconfiguration Panel Chairman, Lord Ribeiro and Chief Executive, Richard Jeavons, in Parliament to discuss the Future Fit plans for Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital Telford.

The meeting is taking place alongside other Shropshire MPs.

Ms Allan said she will raise her concerns about the impact of the proposal on Telford residents and the process that has led to the decision to move services from Telford to Shrewsbury.

She added that she would stress that all Telford & Wrekin representatives oppose the plan and that the Telford's Clinical Commissioning Group was also originally against to the scheme.

She said: “Throughout the whole process, we have heard clinicians being in favour of moving services from Telford to Shrewsbury but the reality is Telford & Wrekin CCG were unanimously opposed to this scheme. Then pressure was brought to bear and the independent panel needs to be aware of this.

“Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH) have always failed to explain to Telford residents how our borough will benefit from this £312 million investment scheme and have repeatedly failed to address the issue of health inequalities between the areas the trust serves.

“The trust cannot ignore the consultation which saw widespread dissatisfaction with the Future Fit plan, and must meet the health needs of my constituents. I will be making these points to Lord Ribeiro tomorrow in Parliament."