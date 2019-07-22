Going wild for Telford garden centre photo competition

Taking place at Lakeside Plant Centre in Priorslee, the summer-long event aims to encourage children to take an interest in wildlife during their break from school while promoting the protection of birds.

There will be a £50 bird care package prize for the winner drawn at random on Sunday, September 8.

Shropshire councillor for Shifnal North, councillor Kevin Turley, works at the centre and said the idea was part of a larger campaign to tackle environmental problems relating to animals.

He said: "What we're doing is a photoshoot mainly for children, although anyone can take part, where they can come and have a photograph with our giant cockerel, pretend to feed it and learn more about why it's important to keep wildlife in our lives.

Disappearing

"People can come down, we've got nest boxes people can make with us and we'll always have people that can talk about the competition.

"A key issue is that birds' natural food source is slowly disappearing so we want to encourage people to create their own nest boxes, bird feeders and help out."

He added: "We regularly have the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds here along with Shropshire Wildlife Trust, and over the last 12 months we've concentrated on doing floating duck feed and peanut butter for birds which gets a great reaction – we nearly had one excited child try and eat some once."

For more information, contact the centre on 01952 204466.