Group in fundraising walk for swan protection at Telford beauty spot

By Rory Smith | Telford | News | Published:

A campaign group raising money to protect swans at a beauty spot in Telford will walk around more than 20 lakes and pools this weekend.

Holmer Lake

The Friends of Holmer Lake have organised the fundraising event in a bid to raise £1,000 to implement wildlife cameras and set up regular foot patrols on the lake in Brookside.

The proposals are part of the group's Save Our Swans (SOS) campaign, calling on residents, schools and the police to help protect the birds, with three having to be removed from the lake this year.

It comes after a series of vicious attacks on swans, in which one was shot and killed and another had a metal nut lodged into its beak.

The group will tour 22 lakes and pools in Telford on Sunday, meeting at Sainsbury's on Forge Retail Park at 10am.

So far, £360 has been raised online and donations can be made at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/save-our-swans

Telford Local Hubs News
