Telford paver caught with knife after crashing van

William Toogood said he didn't know why he hadn't stopped when he was told to, and called himself an idiot for not complying.

When police caught up to him, they found a four-inch blade in his front right pocket.

The 19-year-old was told by magistrates they took knife crime "very seriously" in giving him a three month suspended sentence.

Toogood pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Sara Beddow, prosecuting, said that police saw Toogood driving his white Ford Transit van on the M54 at about 11.30pm on March 6 this year.

He exited at Junction 4 in Telford and headed east towards Nedge Hill, pursued by police. They used lights to signal to him, intending to stop him for a routine check.

Toogood instead drove off and travelled a short distance before hitting a tree in Naird Lane at about 50 miles per hour, Miss Beddow said.

He exited the car himself by the driver side door as police approached, and they caught him just a few feet from the crash site.

They searched him and found a four-inch blade in his front right pocket.

He told police that he had no reason not to stop when told to and that he was an "idiot" for not complying.

As for the knife, he said he had it on him for his work at his father's paving business.

Representing Toogood, Holly Burton said that he had been working earlier in the day and had "foolishly" decided to put the knife in his pocket once he finished, with no intention of using it for anything specific.

She said: "He had no reasonable excuse to put that knife in his pocket that day.

"I take nothing away from the fact that knife crime is a considerable concern for the community at this time."

She said that Toogood has two dependant children from a previous relationship and another on the way with his current partner.

Sentencing him, Maxine Taplin, chair of the magistrates bench, said: "As you know knife crime is on the increase.

"We have strict guidelines to follow. We do feel that it is so serious that the custody threshold has been passed.

"Carrying a knife as you know is a risk to yourself and to others.

"We consider custody to be the appropriate sentence for you. However, we are prepared to suspend it."

She said that the three month sentence for having the knife would be suspended for one year, meaning the matter will come before the court again if he is convicted in the next 12 months.

For failing to stop his van for police, he was given a £133 fine and three penalty points.

The fine was reduced because Toogood pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, whereas he initially denied having the knife without a good reason and only changed that plea on the day his trial was due to start.

He was also ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs, and a £115 victim surcharge.

Magistrates ordered for the knife to be forfeited and destroyed.