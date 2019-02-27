Two hurt in two-car crash in Telford

Kemberton Road, in Madeley, was closed after the smash.

Emergency crews rushed to Prince Street, in Madeley at 3.10pm today after the incident involving a Blue Honda Jazz and a black Fiat Punto.

Kemberton road madeley Telford is currently closed between legges way roundabout and cuckoo oak. Please try and avoid the area due to heavy traffic congestion. — Madeley SNTs (@MadeleyCops) February 27, 2019

The incident happened at a junction off Kemberton Road between the Cuckoo Oak traffic island and Madeley island at Legges Way.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman Murray MacGregor said an adult female and two children were in the black vehicle. He said the woman and a girl were taken to the Prince Royal Hospital for a check up following the smash that happened near Auto Tech.

"We were called to a two-car road traffic collision at 3.11. A passing off-duty nurse stopped to help. There were two patients, including an adult, who got out of the car by herself. There were two children, but only one was a patient.

"There appears to have been a collision at the junction.

Advertising

"Both cars have front damage."

There were reports heavy traffic congestion on surrounding roads for two hours.

Officers with Madeley Safer Neighbourhood Team appealed on social media network Twitter to warn motorists to avoid the area due to congestion."

The message states: "Kemberton Road, Madeley, Telford, is currently closed between Legges Way Roundabout and Cuckoo Oak. Please try and avoid the area due to heavy traffic congestion."