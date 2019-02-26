Curry evening raises £700 for debt charity

The curry night, held in Wellington, raised money for the Christians Against Poverty Telford Debt Centre.

The centre has helped more than 140 people since it was formed in December 2015. Of those, 25 are now debt-free.

Centre manager Jane Preston said it had been a very good evening.

"The delicious curry was prepared by members of the Hadley Sikh community and guests were entertained by a dancer from the Punjabi dance group," she said.

The funds raised will be used to continue the development of the debt centre, funding its running costs, client events and new initiatives.

The free service offers help to anyone, regardless of age, gender, faith or background.

Anybody in the Telford area needing help or advice with debt problems can telephone 0800 328 0006 free of charge.