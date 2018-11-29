Telford at 50: MP Lucy Allan celebrates confidence and pride in town

"Telford is an extraordinary, vibrant new town which I am proud to represent, particularly in the year that we celebrate Telford’s 50th.

"Throughout its history, Telford has evolved and changed to find solutions to overcome challenges. In the six years I have been here, we have seen transformational change.

"Nowhere is this change more marked than in terms of the new jobs, skills and opportunities on offer. We have seen an incredible turnaround from where we were back in 2012, where low-paid low-skilled jobs dominated high rates of youth unemployment. This is something we should celebrate.

"We see visible signs of our thriving economy all around us, whether it's footfall in the town centre, packed new restaurants and rapid population growth, as people come to Telford to seize the opportunities on offer.

"People have always come to Telford to seek a better life, looking for green space, value for money homes, and above all a decent job to provide for them and their family; today more than ever that is what people find in Telford.

"Of course, we still face challenges, but we should look ahead to the future with confidence and pride in our town."