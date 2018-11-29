Happy 50th birthday Telford! Celebrations as town marks big anniversary

The launch of the Southwater Christmas market will be a worthy birthday party for the town, with live entertainment, a “fire garden” on the lake and festive treats aplenty.

And the best and brightest will be celebrated at a Community Pride awards show at the International Centre, marking those who have given the most back to their communities.

It was five decades ago that the Dawley New Town (Designation) Amendment (Telford) Order was made, laying out an extended boundary for the town.

Today, 50 years on, Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said it is an opportunity to take stock of the future – and to see what benefits Telford can offer Shropshire and beyond.

He also said a metro system would unlock growth in the area, and called for the electrification of the railway into Birmingham.

“It would be very expensive to live in Telford and not have a car,” he said. “Even the buses are expensive relative to the rest of the country.

Growth

“Telford Development Corporation has gone, and the local authority over the last 20 years has been a real positive force, but in terms of unlocking that next chapter, especially around public transport, you need a government to make a real commitment to Telford.

“A metro system would unlock a huge amount of growth, for example, as would the electrification of the railway into Birmingham. It’s a two-way process – if you can get to Birmingham then Birmingham can get to you.

“There’s a real opportunity on our 50th birthday for decision makers to take stock of the next 50 years and see the benefits that Telford can have on the whole region.”

Councillor Davies said Telford has a lot of potential just waiting to be used.

“I have no ambitions in terms of the size of we end up at, or being a city, but I think the next stage for Telford is that we stop being seen as a traditional new town but start to develop as a young town,” he said.

“We are not constricted by space or legacy issues, or by trying to deliver things around crumbling infrastructure.

“To an extent places like Broseley and Shifnal and even Market Drayton are already looking at Telford for their own futures.

“This isn’t a political statement as it’s happened under both governments, but the government have got to the point where they are banking the proceeds of new towns like housing numbers and economic benefits, but they have stopped investing in them and that’s true of all new towns.”