Servicemen and women march through Albrighton to celebrate village's link with RAF Cosford

Personnel from RAF Cosford marched through Albrighton on Saturday under the honor of the grant of approbation to the military base.

Waiting in the rain for the parade to begin where Gene Jones, 67, and his wife Beryl, 64, from Benthall near Broseley, who were there to see their cadet granddaughters in the parade.

Mrs Jones said that the pair go to see their granddaughters Molly and Lucie Pritchard at every event they go to.

She said: "We come to watch them all the time, it makes us really proud.

"They will be at Cosford for the Battle of Britain tomorrow, which is a big one and we're going to that too."

The RAF parades through Albrighton The RAF parades through Albrighton Flying Officer Peter Chapman holding the Approbation for Albrighton that is on the wall normally at HQ. The RAF parades through Albrighton The RAF parades through Albrighton The RAF parades through Albrighton The RAF parades through Albrighton The RAF parades through Albrighton The RAF parades through Albrighton The RAF parades through Albrighton The RAF parades through Albrighton The RAF parades through Albrighton Crowds watch the RAF parade The RAF parades through Albrighton The RAF parades through Albrighton David Williams, the chair of Donnington and Boscobel Parish Council The RAF parades through Albrighton The RAF parades through Albrighton The RAF parades through Albrighton

Servicemen and women marched from the High Street to St Mary's Church, stopping at The Red House for a ceremony where there was a salute to the village dignitaries.

Group Major Tone(CORR) Baker addressed the members of the public outside The Red House.

He said: "It's a huge honour to be stood here in our closest neighbouring village.

"It always fills me with huge pride to see our men and women parade in local towns.

"There are a significant number of veterans here and we are always very welcoming of our veterans.

"I sense a really strong and lasting relationship between our two communities.

"I hope our mutual support and respect remains for many years to follow."

After reaching the church the parade returned to The Red House where a civic reception was held.

Phil Ratcliffe was stood watching the end of the parade on his front garden with his children Lily-May, eight, and twins Joshua and Oliver, five.

The 32-year-old lorry driver said the children always enjoy watching parades, and Lily-May had joined the Brownies so she could join in with parades.

He added: "They love it, they can hear it and they're straight out of the house.

"When Lily-May was little she used to ask when she could join in as she got really excited, so she joined the Brownies to march."

The approbation honour was bestowed on RAF Cosford by both Albrighton and Donnington with Boscobel councils.

The parade is shared between the two but has not taken place for the past three years.

David Williams, chairman of Donnington Parish Council, said the weather was a shame but it was "fantastic" to see such a good turn out.

He said: "It's still fantastic to see such a good turn out, a lot of effort has been put into this.

"It's great to see how the village comes together for events like this."

Peter Woodman, chairman of Albrighton Parish Council added: "The event itself despite the weather was spectacular.

"It was such a pleasure to meet the young troops who are on the cusp of their careers."