More West Midlands rail disruption with 'problem under investigation' between Stoke-on-Trent and Stafford

Passengers travelling through Staffordshire are facing disruption this evening after a problem on the railway between Stoke-on-Trent and Stafford blocked some lines.

Train operator CrossCountry said the issue, first reported at around 7.30pm on Monday, is currently under investigation.

In an update posted on social media, the operator warned that services may be cancelled, delayed or diverted while engineers work to identify the cause.

Some trains are being rerouted via Crewe as a result of the disruption.

CrossCountry said: “Due to a problem currently under investigation between Stoke-on-Trent and Stafford some lines are blocked. Train services may be cancelled, delayed or diverted via Crewe.”

The disruption is affecting routes running through the West Midlands and north Staffordshire, which are used by long-distance services linking cities including Birmingham, Manchester and Bristol.

Passengers have been advised to check before travelling and allow extra time for their journeys.

CrossCountry said further updates and alternative travel information are available on its website while the issue is investigated.