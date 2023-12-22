Low water pressure expected in Ludlow as engineers work to fix tricky leak

The water leak happened in Halton Lane in the town and was spotted at about 11pm on Thursday.

Severn Trent Water found the leak at 6.22am on Friday but found it trickier to fix than first thought.

On Friday afternoon they updated customers, saying they were working hard on the repair.

A statement on the company's website said: "We’re confident at this stage in the repair, you should now start to see your supply being restored however it may be intermittent.

"Please be aware as the water begins to flow back through our network of pipes, you may experience some low pressure but please be assured that over the next 24 hours, as the water continues to flow, your pressure will return to normal.

"Thank you for continued patience whilst our teams worked hard to get your supplies restored, we really do understand how much of an impact this may have had."