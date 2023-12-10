South Shropshire community comes together for festive treat for senior citizens

Ludlow Town Council hosted the event, partnering with Ludlow Sixth Form College.

The college provided the venue for the party as well as the catering, and the afternoon was a sell-out.

Pictured is Deputy Mayor, Beverley Waite (front centre) with Ludlow Town Councillors, Town Council staff and Ludlow Sixth Form College staff. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

A buffet lunch was followed by festive entertainment including songs from local schoolchildren.

Many local businesses got involved by providing raffle prizes and there was also bingo, enjoyed by the party-goers.

Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

A spokesperson for the council said: "This festive celebration brings the community together to create a joyful atmosphere where friendships can be formed. It was a fabulous afternoon.

"A big thank you to Ludlow Sixth Form College for hosting and catering and all the wonderful businesses and individuals who helped. We really appreciate it.

Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

"Ludlow Town Council is committed to ensuring that our senior citizens feel valued and appreciated, especially during the festive season."

Deputy mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Beverley Waite, opened the event.

“It was a fantastic afternoon that brings together 100 residents of Ludlow to enjoy a festive afternoon.

Pictured left to right, Deputy Mayor, Beverley Waite, Linda Crichton, Ruth Watson and Councillor Robin Pote. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

"We are grateful to all local businesses that contributed prizes for the raffle and bingo, and to Tom Wenlock for providing the entertainment. We are already planning ahead for next year.”

Looking ahead, the council has been accepted to be included in Tesco’s Stronger Starts funding initiative.

"Residents can support this event by depositing a blue token in the voting box at Tesco Superstore on Station Drive. Voting will end mid-January and funds raised will go towards the 2024 Senior Citizens' Party."