Ludlow Castle is backdrop for exciting winter festival

Ludlow Food Festival

The event will take place from November 24-26 and Ludlow Food Festival has partnered with Ludlow Castle to open up the historic landmark after hours for three exclusive evenings.

Visitors can experience the historic castle as they never have before as the ruins will be transformed with a spectacular light show.

There will be entertainment from Macy O, Revival, Steady Edd & The Boogiemen, Bella Acapella, Choral Diversity, Ludlow Male Voice Choir and the Ludlow Town Band.

The Pizza Girls will be attending

There will a selection of food and drink to enjoy from firm favourites of Ludlow Food Festival, including Hobsons Brewery, Nixons Farms, Pizza Girls, Le Flip Creperie and Drink Up Coffee.

The Beacon Rooms in the Castle will be home to a festive Maker’s Market.

Exhibitors include Jules Avery Ceramics, Alexa Summers, Dizzy Cat and Kirkwood Distillery.

Artist Lyn Evans, Shropshire Salumi, Larches Alpaca and Toots Sweets are among the other traders at the event.

The evenings at Ludlow Castle are part of a wider series of events involving many businesses throughout the town.

The Ludlow Winter Festival

Highlights include the town’s Christmas lights switch on, Santa’s Grotto and Christmas market in the square, late night shopping from Ludlow’s independent shops, Christmas Bazaar at St Lawrence’s Church, Young Farmers Christmas Lights Tractor Run, live Folk Music at Ludlow Assembly Rooms and a Winter Ball at The Feathers Hotel.

Ludlow Castle General Manager, Gemma England said: “We’re thrilled to bring Ludlow Winter Festival back to the Castle for 2023 and are particularly excited to collaborate with Ludlow Food Festival this year."

Nixons Farms will be at the event

"It continues the legacy of feasting and celebration that has been a part of Ludlow Castle for centuries.

"The wider events throughout the town are a fantastic show of community efforts and we’re grateful to Ludlow Chamber of Trade and all the local businesses for their support.”

Tickets for the Ludlow Winter Festival are available at ludlowcastle.com/events/winter-festival-at-ludlow-castle/