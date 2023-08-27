Listed riverside pub plans to replace terrace with bedrooms

The Charlton Arms Hotel, Ludlow .

The Charlton Arms Hotel in Ludlow has applied to Shropshire Council for permission to make the changes – and listed building consent.

A design and access statement with the application says that the proposal is a result of increased demand for accomodation – adding that the terrace is “under used”.

It states: “This proposal reflects the changing customer demands of the hospitality industry in Ludlow. With the closure of some long-established hotels/guest houses in the town the demand for letting bedrooms exceeds that available within the current configuration of the Charlton Arms.

“The existing first floor terrace is under used for much of the year with an awkward stair access and issues of water penetration into the building structure.

“It is therefore proposed to convert the terrace and associated sitting area into two bedrooms extending over the whole roof area creating a weatherproof enclosure. The existing bedroom above will have improved access onto the second-floor balcony.”

A decision on the plans will be taken at a later date.

An independent wine and spirit seller has also applied for permission for changes to a Ludlow premises.

Vine and Juniper is asking Shropshire Council for consent to make alterations to 17 King Street, the former Hope House shop.

They include putting in replacement signage, a ‘discrete’ CCTV camera to either side, and repainting the entrance door in burgundy.

Meanwhile a former bank could be converted into a cafe if permission is granted.

Shropshire Council has been asked to approve work for the Grade II Listed former bank on High Street in Whitchurch.

The proposal includes converting the ground floor and mezzanine level into a cafe, with external signage and an extraction fan.

A further plan could see camping pods built on a site.

The proposal is for land to the south of Firs Close in St Martin’s.